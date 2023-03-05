Hindu temple vandalised in Australia

PTI

Melbourne, March 4

Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was targeted by pro-Khalistan supporters on Saturday. “Temple priest and devotees called this morning and notified me about the vandalism,” temple president Satinder Shukla was quoted as saying by The Australia Today website.

“We informed the Queensland police, and they have assured us they will protect the temple and devotees,” the temple president added. Sarah Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights, said the latest hate crime was an attempt to “terrorise” Australian Hindus.