Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan's Karachi

Karachi, June 9
The idols of deities at a Hindu temple here were destroyed, police said on Thursday; the latest incident of vandalism against the places of worship of the minority community in the country.
The idols at Shri Mari Mata Mandir in Karachi's Korangi area were attacked on Wednesday. The temple is located in 'J' area within the limits of Korangi police station.
The Express Tribune newspaper reported that the incident caused panic and fear among the Hindu community living in Karachi, particularly in the Korangi area where police were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.
Sanjeev, a Hindu resident of the area, told the newspaper that six to eight individuals on motorcycles arrived in the area and attacked the temple.
“Five to six suspects entered the temple and escaped after vandalising it,” Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani confirmed. He said the case was being registered against the unidentified suspects.
Temples belonging to the minority Hindu community in Pakistan are often the target of mob violence.
