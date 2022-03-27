Hindus can be declared ‘minority’ in states where they’re numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in states where they are in a minority, Hindus can be notified as minorities for the purposes of Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution by the state governments concerned

Hindus can be declared ‘minority’ in states where they’re numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

Photo for representational purpose only.

Satya Prakash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Ahead of Monday hearing on a PIL seeking minority status for Hindus in nine states and union territories, including Punjab, where they were numerically in lower strength, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that the states concerned can notify Hindus as “minority” for setting up of minority educational institutions.

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said in states where they are in a minority, Hindus can be notified as minorities for the purposes of Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution by the state governments concerned.

The affidavit defended the National Commission for Minorities Act 1992 and National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions Act 2004, saying Parliament has the legislative competence to pass such a law. It also defended minority welfare schemes run by the Centre on the ground that there was no constitutional infirmity as these were meant for underprivileged students and economically weaker sections of the minority community and not for everyone belonging to the minority community.

Upadhyay’s PIL demanded minority status for Hindus in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep on the ground that Hindus were numerically lower strength in these states/UTs.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul – which had on January 7 imposed a cost of Rs 7500 on the Centre for not spelling out its stand despite repeated reminders -- is scheduled to take up the PIL on March 28.

Citing the Supreme Court’s verdict in the TMA Pai case, the Centre said minorities have to be determined in reference to the entire population in a state and the state governments too have the power to declare a community as a “minority”.

The Centre gave the example of Maharashtra where Jews were declared as a minority in the state in 2016. Similarly, Karnataka Government notified Urdu, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi and Tulu as linguistic minorities in the state.

"Therefore, in view of the States also notifying minority communities, the petitioner's allegation that the followers of Judaism, Bahaism and Hinduism, who are real minorities in Ladakh, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Kashmir, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur, cannot establish and administer educational institutions of their choice is not correct,” the Centre said, adding laying down guidelines for identification of minority at state level may be considered by the states concerned.

Article 29 of the Constitution, which talks about protection of interests of minorities, says, “Any section of the citizens residing in the territory of India or any part thereof having a distinct language, script or culture of its own shall have the right to conserve the same.’ Article 30 of the Constitution, which guarantees a fundamental right to minorities to establish and administer their own educational institutions, says, “All minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.”

But the term “minority” has not been defined under the Constitution, leading to confusion as to who all are entitled to reap the benefits meant for minorities under the Constitution and various schemes, policies and programmes of central and state governments.

Section 2(iii) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 simply says, “Minority”, for the purposes of this Act, means a community notified as such by the Central Government. It doesn’t prescribe any criteria, whatsoever, for the purpose, leaving it to the discretion of the government. When the Centre issued a notification on October 23, 1993 it simply declared Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Buddhists as minorities without there being any guidelines. Jains were added to the list in 2014, based on their demographic numbers.

#national commission for minorities act #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah to open key Chandigarh projects today

3
Himachal

NHAI clears Phase-II of Mandi-Pathankot highway project

4
Punjab

Disquiet in SGPC, members seek probe by retired HC judges into 'corruption'

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

6
Punjab

Power reforms: Instal prepaid meters or lose funds, Modi govt tells Punjab

7
Punjab

437 innocents framed by Punjab police during Akali regime: Inquiry commission

8
Nation

Covid-19: Booster dose for foreign-bound in pipeline as India opens skies

9
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

10
Punjab Election

Punjab Congress leaders in huddle ahead of key meeting

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Hindus can be declared ‘minority’ in states where they’re numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

Hindus can be declared ‘minority’ in states where they’re numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL by Delhi BJP lead...

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

Incident occurred when Chief Minister was paying floral trib...

43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30 this year

43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30

Administration has already started making arrangements for o...

UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, Daljeet Cheema of SAD oppose...

Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries

Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses 'special partnership' between the two countries

The two leaders also had a discussion on regional security a...

Cities

View All

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Cong rule: RTI

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Congress rule: RTI

Man booked for attacking wife, in-laws with sharp weapon

Four nabbed with pistols, cartridges

Mistaking for thief, youth thrashed, hanged upside down; three booked

'Will check drug menace, strengthen basic amenities in area'

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

Farmers stop Dappar toll plaza working for 3 hours

Lake Sports Complex gets open fitness centre

Delhi Government tables ‘Rozgar Budget’, aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Delhi Government tables 'Rozgar Budget', aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Has any Kashmiri Pandit family been rehabilitated, Arvind Kejriwal asks BJP

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

‘Give us admission in Indian colleges’: Ukraine-returned students

'Give us admission in Indian colleges': Ukraine-returned students

Jalandhar: Inter-services hockey championship from March 31

Jalandhar: 20-kg ganja seized, six peddlers held

Crafts bazaar: Chamba's wood craft, Kashmir's Dhamali dance win hearts

650 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College awarded degrees

After finding ‘flaws’, MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

After finding 'flaws', MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurates Varindaban Road, Chawani Mohalla park works

Ludhiana: Councillors oppose inauguration of projects by AAP MLAs

Ludhiana: Maternal grandfather booked for minor's rape

Covid: One new case in Ludhiana district

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in ‘private practice’

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in 'private practice'

Thapar University prof to teach course in Czech

Amrita Pritam library opened

EVMs still in sports hall, players suffer