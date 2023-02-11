Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to display new trainer aircraft at Aero India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will, for the first time, showcase a scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer-42 (HLFT) at Aero India to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17.

The HLFT-42 is the “next generation supersonic trainer” that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics such as active electronically scanned array and electronic warfare suite.

HAL will also display all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter, ‘Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter.

It will promote indigenously built platforms to visiting defence delegations and hold business meetings with original equipment manufacturers and customers, besides signing agreements and contracts with its business partners for various projects. Customer demonstration flights will also be organised.

Meanwhile, the DRDO-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance — Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at Aero India. TAPAS-BH, which would make its first public flight, can carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kg, DRDO officials said.

