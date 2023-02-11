Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to display new trainer aircraft at Aero India

New Delhi, February 10
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will, for the first time, showcase a scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer-42 (HLFT) at Aero India to be held in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17.
The HLFT-42 is the “next generation supersonic trainer” that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics such as active electronically scanned array and electronic warfare suite.
HAL will also display all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter, ‘Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopter and Light Utility Helicopter.
It will promote indigenously built platforms to visiting defence delegations and hold business meetings with original equipment manufacturers and customers, besides signing agreements and contracts with its business partners for various projects. Customer demonstration flights will also be organised.
Meanwhile, the DRDO-developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance — Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at Aero India. TAPAS-BH, which would make its first public flight, can carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kg, DRDO officials said.
Supersonic trainer
The HLFT-42 is the “next generation supersonic trainer” that will play a critical role in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics such as active electronically scanned array and electronic warfare suite.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...