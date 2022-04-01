Historic times for civil aviation: Scindia

Tribune News Service

Terming the current times as “historic”, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said 1,783 flights were being operated by foreign airlines every week from India beginning March 27 and 1,465 flights being run by domestic airlines. Two new airlines (new avatar of Jet Airways and Akasa Air) will take to the skies this year, the minister told the LS during question hour. TNS

‘EVs to cost same as petrol vehicles in 2 yrs’

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday that the cost of electric vehicles would be on a par with petrol vehicles within two years. Responding to a question on “electric vehicles and charging stations”, he assured Parliament that “within two years, the cost of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers will be equivalent to petrol vehicles and the country will change”. tns

715 corruption cases lodged during 2017-21

The CBI has registered 715 cases of corruption against the Central government employees working in 45 departments, during the last five years from 2017 to 2021, Minister of State for (MoS) for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday. tns

Spoke in Hindi to prove a point: Ganguly

Retiring BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly in her farewell speech in the House on Thursday said she used to make submissions in the House in Hindi and English and not in Bengali to prove a point to her critics. “People used to ask, what can this rasgulla eating Bengali girl do,” Ganguly said in Hindi.