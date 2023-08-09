 History repeats itself: From Rahul’s ‘hug’ and ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ in 2018 to ‘flying kiss’ in 2023 : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

History repeats itself: From Rahul’s ‘hug’ and ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ in 2018 to ‘flying kiss’ in 2023

Just like last time, focus of debate shifts away from genesis of the no-confidence motion against the government

During the 2018 no-confidence motion, Rahul Gandhi winked at fellow Congress parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was sitting next to him. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, August 9

Senior BJP leaders and women MPs today condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged “flying kiss” gesture towards Treasury Benches in the Lok Sabha. The gesture apparently followed his speech in the House during the ongoing no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on the Manipur issue.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani slammed Gandhi for his “undignified and misogynistic” act in the House. Led by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, several BJP MPs also filed a complaint to Speaker Om Birla against Gandhi’s “indecent act”, according to reports. The MPs are pressing for action against Gandhi, who returned to Lok Sabha on Monday after his membership was reinstated.

Flashback, ‘hug’ and ‘wink’ in 2018

Just like his famous hug and wink gesture during the last no-confidence motion against the Modi government in 2018, Gandhi’s alleged “flying kiss” shifted the focus from the genesis of the no-confidence motion —the Manipur violence.

Then also Gandhi was participating in a debate on the no-trust motion against the NDA government with the entire Opposition rallying behind him as he attacked the PM.

As Gandhi wrapped up his stringent speech against the NDA government with a hug for Modi, a visibly startled PM also returned the politically-loaded gesture with a pat and a handshake.

Returning to his seat Gandhi winked at fellow Congress parliamentarian Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was sitting next to him.

It is another matter that Scindia now sits with the BJP on the Treasury Benches.In those days he happened to be among closest confidants of Gandhi.

‘Aankhon ki gustakhiyan’

Gandhi’s “hug diplomacy” drew a huge applause from the anti-BJP camp. The ruling BJP interpreted the wink as proof that the act was a “mere political stunt and no heartfelt gesture”.

The PM also used the gesture to take on Gandhi. “I saw for the first time that there are ‘aankhon ki gustakhiyan’ (mischief of the eyes) in the house,” he said amid loud laughter from members of the ruling BJP.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan castigated Gandhi saying, “Even I did not like it (the hug). There is a certain decorum that we attach with the PM’s post. Inside the House, sitting in that seat, he is not Narendra Modi. He is the Prime Minister. Every member must maintain House decorum because no one else will... I have no enmity with Rahul ji. He is like my son but decorum is important”.

Focus of debate

However,Gandhi's hug and wink in 2018 saw the focus shifted away from the genesis of the motion moved by TDP’s Jayadev Galla to seek “special category status” for Andhra Pradesh.

This time also the focus of the no-confidence motion seemed to shift from the real issue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 26 admitted the no-confidence motion against the Modi government on the Manipur issue. The motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with the support of more than 50 opposition MPs.

