 HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of Cyclone Biparjoy-affected areas in Gujarat’s Kutch : The Tribune India

HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of Cyclone Biparjoy-affected areas in Gujarat’s Kutch

Later during the day, Shah is scheduled to hold a review meeting with Patel and other senior officers

HM Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of Cyclone Biparjoy-affected areas in Gujarat’s Kutch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of areas affected due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. PTI



ANI

Kutch, June 17

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat’s Kutch.

Later during the day, Shah is scheduled to hold a review meeting with Patel and other senior officers.

Shah will then visit Mandvi and meet people affected by the cyclone and then visit the Swami Narayan Temple in Bhuj and review food materials and other facilities being provided for affected people.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India, made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch in Gujarat.

The cyclone weakened into a ‘deep depression’ and is further expected to weaken into a ‘depression’ in the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the early hours today.

According to IMD, the cyclonic storm weakened into a ‘deep depression’ at 11:30 pm on Friday over Southeast Pakistan. “Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy weakened into a Deep Depression at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, June 16, 2023, over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch about 100 km northeast of Dholavira. To weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours,” IMD said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that several trees were uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch, due to the impact of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out the clearance work on Friday.

A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and reshifted to NDH School Dwarka after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal areas of the state on Thursday evening.

According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 men, 27 women and 15 children.

With a prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days for Gujarat after cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ made landfall in the state, Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas.

Gujarat Chief Minister held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Center in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.

The Gujarat CM ordered the District Collectors of affected areas to conduct surveys to assess the damage in their districts.

Strong winds and rain from cyclone Biparjoy caused a power failure in Gujarat’s Jamnagar district. PGVCL (Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited) teams were in action mode on Friday to restore the issue.

Out of the damaged property, 414 feeders, 221 electric poles and one TC were made operational immediately. The power supply was restored in villages of Jamnagar district.

The one current transformer that was made functional promptly was located in Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar.

Giving an update, NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Friday said that there has been no loss of lives reported after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat.

“Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot,” the NDRF DG Karwal said.

#Amit Shah #Gujarat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment NOUS INDICA

Vande Bharat’s rollercoaster ride

2
Punjab

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

3
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

4
Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

5
Punjab

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

6
Haryana

Water crisis in Gurugram, ‘mafia’ making a killing, residents harried

7
Trending

'Daru chahiye, bottle lekar aao': Sunny Deol as he greets paparazzi covering his son Karan's wedding

8
Amritsar

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

9
World

500 missing as migrant vessel sinks off Greece: UN

10
Punjab

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

2 injured as security forces, mobs clash in Manipur's Imphal; attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

In separate incidents, automatic gunfire is reported from Kw...

Congress, 10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur

Congress, 10 Opposition parties question PM Modi's silence on Manipur

‘Is Manipur a part of India or not? If yes, why hasn't the P...

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Those arrested in the case earlier are Manjinder Singh, Mand...

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

NIA takes over probe into attacks on Indian Missions in US, Canada

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered FIRs under UAPA i...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Rajasthan records heavy rain

Heavy rain in Rajasthan due to Cyclone Biparjoy

The meteorological department has issued an ‘Orange’ alert f...


Cities

View All

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

205 Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan for Maharaja Ranjit Singh death anniversary congregation

After blasts, tourist footfall drops to 40% in holy city Amritsar

Giani Harpreet Singh paid price for being 'outspoken'

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Chandigarh: Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended in Chandigarh

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary Rajan Kashyap released

Chandigarh Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Man killed, 2 injured in firing at liquor shop in Gurugram’s Manesar

Man shot dead at liquor shop in Haryana's Manesar

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Police: Revoke arms licence of Amritpal's aide

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Ludhiana cash van robbery mastermind Mona, husband arrested from Uttarakhand

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara