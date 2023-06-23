Hoarding of Uddhav Thackeray, Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb emerges in Mumbai; case registered

Mumbai, June 23
The Mumbai Police have registered an offence against unidentified persons for putting up a hoarding with pictures of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, an official said on Friday.
The hoarding displayed in the Mahim area of central Mumbai on Wednesday night had pictures of Thackeray, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar and Aurangzeb, an official said.
The hoarding was a potshot at Thackeray and Ambedkar over the latter’s visit to Aurangzeb’s tomb in Aurangabad district last week. The Sena (UBT) and Ambedkar’s outfit forged an alliance earlier this year.
The police have registered an FIR under Section 505 (2) (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and Defacement of Public Property Act against unidentified persons, the official said, adding that the police later removed the hoarding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition meet concludes in Patna, 17 parties to fight 2024 Lok Sabha polls together
Next meeting to be held in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla
'Dark clouds of coercion, confrontation' casting shadow on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi
Was addressing the joint meeting of the US Congress
PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations
Modi becomes the first Indian leader to address the joint se...
Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi
The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note o...
India, US agree to end 6 trade disputes at WTO; Delhi to remove retaliatory customs duties
This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit t...