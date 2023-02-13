Hoax bomb call at Google office in Pune; caller held in Hyderabad

Pune, February 13
Google company's office in Maharashtra's Pune city was briefly put on alert after it received a call about a bomb in the premises which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday.
A man, who allegedly made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there, they said.
"The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.
After being alerted, Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and carried out extensive searches, he said.
"The call later turned out to be a hoax. The caller has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended. He allegedly made the call in an inebriated condition," the official said.
Further investigation is on into the incident, he added.
