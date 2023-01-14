Hoax call about 'terror attack' sends Pune Police into tizzy

Pune, January 14
Security was tightened at the Pune railway station after the police control room here received a call informing about a possible terrorist attack, but it turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Saturday.
The caller, who was traced and detained, allegedly made the call in a fit of anger after he had had a spat with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on a train, he said.
The call was received on Friday night.
"Following the call, the security at the Pune railway station was beefed up and a search was conducted but nothing suspicious was found. The man who had made the call was traced to Katraj area," the police official said.
Upon questioning, he told police that he was angry after a heated exchange with RPF personnel for some reason on a train and decided to make a hoax call, the official added.
"A case would be registered against the man," he added.
