Hoax call triggers security scare at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Metro station

Lucknow, July 8
Security was heightened and a bomb disposal squad deployed at the Hazratganj Metro station here in response to a phone call reporting a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.
A senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said the 112 police helpline received the hoax threat call around 9 pm on Friday which warned of targeting the Metro station at 11.48 pm.
Immediately after receiving the call, police alerted Metro security and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the Hazratganj Metro station, the official said, adding that the station premises were thoroughly searched and declared safe around 12 midnight.
Metro services, however, remained normal, and the last train was around 10 pm, he said.
Later, it came to light that the threat call was a hoax, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
11 people killed, several injured as rural West Bengal votes in panchayat elections
6 TMC members, 1 worker each of BJP, CPI(M), Congress and IS...
Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, reports of intermittent firing in Manipur
Around 40,000 central security personnel have been deployed ...
Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Over 90 roads have been affected due to the rainfall
8 killed, 10 injured in bus-jeep collision near Bibipur village on Jind-Bhiwani road
The mishap occurred near Bibipur village in Jind district
MP: Viral video shows man licking another person's feet after being thrashed to do so in moving vehicle; 2 held
Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a triba...