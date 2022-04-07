Hockey: Enquiry against Batra for fund 'misuse'

PTI

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra for alleged misuse of Rs 35 lakh of Hockey India funds, officials said on Wednesday. PTI

NEET-UG date out, JEE Mains rescheduled

New Delhi: JEE Mains-1 has been rescheduled from April 21, 24, 25, 29, May 1 and 4 to June 20 to 29 and JEE-2 from May 24 to 29 to July 21 to 30. The NEET-UG will be conducted on July 17. TNS

Trial in Gauri Lankesh killing to start from May 27

Bengaluru: More than four years after journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men outside her house here, the trial in the case is set to start from May 27, prosecution lawyer said.