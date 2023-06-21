 PM Modi’s yoga outreach mirrors the world—from Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists : The Tribune India

PM Modi’s yoga outreach mirrors the world—from Hollywood actors to Navy Seal veterans, diplomats to spiritualists

PM’s International Yoga Day outreach from the UN headquarters seeks to blend the world under one big theme—Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a video message on the International Day of Yoga, on Wednesday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 21

From the UN top brass to New York's Mayor, from spiritualists to Hollywood stars, from celebrity chefs to a former monk, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's International Yoga Day outreach from the UN headquarters today seeks to blend the world under one big theme -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Prime Minister Modi will be joined in leading IDY celebrations by Hollywood star Richard Gere, award winning storyteller Jay Shetty, UNGA President Csaba Korosi and New York;s 110th mayor Eric Adams.

Also on the list of participants at the high profile event are Vikas Khanna, award winning Indian chef and restaurateur and host of TV Show MasterChef India; highly decorated former Navy Seal Commander Mike Hayes; celebrated yoga instructors Colleen Saidman Yee (christered as The First Lady of Yoga by New York Times) and Rodney Yee, author of the book, "Yoga: the Poetry of the Body.”

Travis Mills, a war veteran who lost all four limbs in Afghanistan and now promotes yoga, meditation and wellness to overcome adversity is also a special invitee to the highly anticipated event that will herald a new beginning for India's soft power through Yoga.

PMO sources said Ricky Kej, the three time Grammy Award winning composer and environmentalist; Falguni Shah, the American singer whose music blends ancient classical Indian melodies with contemporary western sounds and Mary Millben, American singer and actress, will also grace the event that will further see participation from personalities and influencers from all walks of life including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, among others. People from more than 180 countries will be joining the PM for the upcoming Yoga Day programme.

