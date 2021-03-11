Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 11

The Union Home ministry has approved Z category security to billionaire Gautam Adani. A total of 33 security guards will be deployed for his security.

The business tycoon himself would bear the cost of this security.

The ministry sources told India Today that the amount spent on security will be borne by the Adani Group chairman.

Before this, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita also got the 'Z' category security. They also pay the amount spent on their security to the respective forces on a monthly basis.