Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

Chandigarh, August 11
The Union Home ministry has approved Z category security to billionaire Gautam Adani. A total of 33 security guards will be deployed for his security.
The business tycoon himself would bear the cost of this security.
The ministry sources told India Today that the amount spent on security will be borne by the Adani Group chairman.
Before this, Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita also got the 'Z' category security. They also pay the amount spent on their security to the respective forces on a monthly basis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...