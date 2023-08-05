Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets another 1-year extension

Tribune new service
New Delhi, August 4
The government today issued an order giving Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla one more year of extension in service, which will end on August 22, 2024.
Bhalla, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as Home Secretary in August 2019. He was to retire in November 2020 after attaining 60 years of age. But his tenure was first extended on October 17, 2020, and subsequently he got extensions of one-year each in 2021 and in 2022.
The latest extension will allow Bhalla to stay in the post during the Lok Sabha elections due early next year and it has come a day after a similar extension in service was given to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
