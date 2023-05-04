‘Honeytrap’: DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for providing secret information to Pakistani intelligence operative

Pune, May 4
A scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, officials said on Thursday.
The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a “Pakistan Intelligence Operative” through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said.
It was a case of honeytrap, he added.
The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday.
“The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country,” an ATS release said.
An offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders
Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be de...
Blame game, political slugfest erupt after wrestlers-police scuffle at Jantar Mantar; grapplers threaten to return awards
SC meanwhile closed proceedings on wrestlers' petition notin...
'Salaam, from Goa': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives for SCO meet; becomes first Pak foreign minister to visit India in 12 years
In 2011, Pakistan’s the then foreign minister Hina Rabbani K...
Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP
BJP Mayor loses own seat in Shimla as Congress wrests contro...
Patna High Court stays Bihar Government's caste survey
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has maintained that the state is...