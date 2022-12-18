Hooch: 8 more dead in two other Bihar districts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Close on the heels of the hooch tragedy that left 30 dead in Saran district of Bihar, eight more died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Siwan and Begusarai districts. TNS

Javelin pierces student’s neck at sports meet

Balangir (Odisha): A Class 9 student suffered serious injuries after a javelin pierced his neck during the annual sports meet of a government school in Odisha’s Balangir district on Saturday. PTI

3 more FIRs against Choksi on PNB’s complaint

New Delhi: The CBI has lodged three fresh FIRs against Mehul Choksi on PNB’s complaint regarding an additional Rs 6,746 crore loss.