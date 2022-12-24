Hooch tragedy: Mastermind among 5 arrested in Saran

PTI

Patna/Saran, December 23

In a breakthrough, the Bihar Police on Friday arrested five persons, including the key accused, in connection with the Saran hooch tragedy, a senior officer said. A special investigation team, constituted by the police apprehended a homoeopathy compounder, allegedly the mastermind of the hooch tragedy that claimed 38 lives, Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said.

“The police seized a vehicle used for transporting chemicals from Uttar Pradesh and supplying liquor in and around Masrakh in Saran. Empty bottles of chemicals used in manufacturing spurious liquor were also recovered,” the SP said. The SIT had earlier arrested nine persons in connection with the case.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the mastermind with the help of his associates used to manufacture spurious liquor by mixing homoeopathy medicines and sugar. They (accused) used to supply illicit liquor in several areas of Saran district through their vendors or associates,” he said.

During interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that they supplied spurious liquor made of homoeopathy medicines in Saran district, the SP said, adding that one of the accused had consumed the same liquor but he survived after treatment.

“We have recovered a large number of empty bottles of chemicals that were used in manufacturing the spurious liquor in Doela area of Saran,” the SP added. Additional Director-General of Police (HQ) Jitendra Singh Gangwar denied allegations that the spirit kept inside one of the police stations in Saran district was responsible for the hooch tragedy.

“Based on initial investigation, it appears that no spirit kept inside one of the police stations in Saran was used for making spurious liquor. We are waiting for the viscera reports of the deceased. These will reveal the type of chemical used in making the spurious liquor,” he said.