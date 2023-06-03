Hope China will renew visas of scribes, says MEA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Responding to reports that India and China have kicked each other’s journalists out, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said all foreign journalists, including Chinese, had been pursuing journalistic activities in India without any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage. But Indian journalists in China have been operating with certain difficulties.

“As you know, foreign media can and does freely hire local journalists to work for their bureaus in India. In addition, Indian journalists also face several restrictions (in China) while getting access and travelling locally. India facilitates foreign scribes,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing here on Friday. Recently, China expelled India’s journalists posted in Beijing by not renewing their visas.