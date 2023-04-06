India asks China revoke visa freeze on its journalists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Amidst the skirmish between India and China over suspending the visa of journalists from the other country, theMinistry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday hoped that China would facilitate the continued presence of its journalists after it decided to ‘freeze’ the visas of two Indian journalists who had come to India for a short break.

The MEA refused to comment on reports that this was a retaliatory action by China after India did notrenew the visa of aXinhua journalist.

Asked how many Chinese journalists with valid visas are in India, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi did not give the numbers but maintained that there were still Chinese journalists in India and said, “I do not see any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage (in India).”

Correspondents for The Hindu newspaper and state broadcaster Prasar Bharati have beentold that their visas have been frozen. “Alas yes,” said an Indian journalist when asked if the Chinese had asked him not to return to Beijing. There are two more Indian journalists in Beijing and reports saythey have been told not to think of returning once they go to India on leave.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said journalists from China have been unfairly treated in India for a long time, adding that a Xinhua journalist was recently asked to leave India by March 31.“China has always treated Indian journalists well,” Mao said, adding that Chinese authorities have been in touch with the Indian government, which did not respond “nor correct the mistake”.

“China therefore has to take corresponding counter measures to safeguard our legitimate interests. China welcomes Indian journalists to work in China. If India can correct its mistakes, China is willing to continue to facilitate Indian journalists in China,” she added.