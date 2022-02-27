Hope to get Parliament nod on data protection legislation latest by Monsoon session: Vaishnaw

Hope to get Parliament nod on data protection legislation latest by Monsoon session: Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw. PTI file photo

PTI

New Delhi, February 27

Extensive deliberations are on over various aspects and suggestions related to the draft data protection Bill, and the government hopes to resolve certain complex issues soon and get Parliament's approval on the legislation latest by the monsoon session, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He said there is no plan to scrap the current draft data protection legislation that has undergone detailed consultation and parliamentary panel deliberations.

The data protection Bill seeks to provide for the protection of the personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority for the same. It proposes to put restrictions on the use of personal data without the explicit consent of citizens. On December 16, 2021, the Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, tabled its report in both the Houses of Parliament, giving its views on various provisions.

Vaishnaw told PTI in an interview that "the consultations which happened were very comprehensive and the report which has come out is again very comprehensive report. It definitely is a complex subject...which has matters that need to be resolved." The minister said he was hopeful those aspects and points will be resolved "soon".

"I think we should be able to resolve them very soon and bring it...our target was actually this budget session itself. But, definitely, by the monsoon session, we should be able to do that," he said.

On whether the government is hopeful of getting Parliament's approval on the draft Bill latest by the monsoon session, the minister said, "Yes, that is the target".

The data protection Bill proposes to specify the flow and usage of personal data, protect the rights of individuals whose personal data are processed, as it works out the framework for the cross-border transfer, accountability of entities processing data, and moots remedies for unauthorised and harmful processing.

The data protection Bill also seeks to provide the government with powers to give exemptions to its probe agencies from the provisions of the Act, a move that has been strongly opposed by the opposition MPs who had filed their dissent notes.

In December, a parliamentary panel recommended tougher norms to regulate social media platforms by holding them accountable for the content they host and said that the Centre must ensure data localisation norms are duly followed by all local and foreign entities, with the establishment of Data Protection Authority.

The panel also recommended widening the scope of proposed data protection legislation to include both personal and non-personal data with "a single administration and regulatory body", and sought greater accountability for social media platforms by treating them as 'publishers'.

The committee, however, did not recommend any major dilution of the contentious exemption clause, which gives powers to the government to keep any of its agencies outside the purview of the data protection legislation.

To a specific question on the issues that need to be ironed out, Vaishnaw said some of the stakeholders had expressed concerns over implementation structure, in the context of the fast-changing digital landscape.

Some tweaking, on the draft legislation, will be needed to make sure that the implementation is smooth, he informed.

"The points which have been flagged by the committee, should we put it in this Bill, include it in this Bill or should we think at a separate, totally new legislation for many other things which are happening. These are some issues which need to be resolved," he said.

The legislation will define the course of the country's digital ambitions and, hence, it will be deliberated at length.

With the USD 200-billion IT industry, employing millions of people, the government will take all measures to ensure that there is no adverse impact of the legislation, on any sector, he assured.

"We will proceed carefully. I do not think we should rush it, at all," Vaishnaw said.

Facebook-parent Meta in its recent regulatory filing to US SEC had said, "Some countries, such as India, are considering or have passed legislation implementing data protection requirements or requiring local storage and processing of data or similar requirements that could increase the cost and complexity of delivering our services." Vaishnaw added that some companies have expressed concerns over a new set of compliances, as per reports.

"What is important is that compliance mechanism should be as digital as you can make it, then the friction is reduced. The objective should be met, friction should not be there. That is the work we are trying to accomplish, and it is a complex task," he said.

On the exemption clause, Vaishnaw asserted that, globally, the exemptions to the Government are "far, far more".

Citing the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) provisions that list out nine such areas, Vaishnaw said that in comparison, India's legislation, which is in the works, only mentions four areas of exemption.

"There are other geographies where data protection bill has given a complete exemption to the government...no reasons required. We have given reasons which are required as per the Constitution. It is a very fair construct," Vaishnaw argued.

To then say that it amounts to not making government accountable "is an unfair and uninformed way of looking at it", he said.

#data protection law

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

2
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

3
Punjab

Congress, SAD, AAP object to Centre ending Punjab, Haryana’s permanent membership in BBMB

4
Comment Military matters

When Army runs in the DNA

5
World Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

6
Nation

Mission airlift: As fighting surges in Ukraine, India continues to send evacuation flights for its stranded citizens

7
Chandigarh

Houses with gates opening on V-2, V-3 roads to get notice in Chandigarh

8
Punjab

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

9
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

10
Sports

Virat Kohli's 100th Test at Mohali will have no spectators

Don't Miss

View All
Amid biting cold, ‘langar on train’ warms hearts
Punjab

Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war
Haryana

Medical student from Haryana refuses to leave Ukraine, says will take care of house owner’s kids as he joins war

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Top Stories

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

The talks, first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasio...

PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

Modi is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upo...

Ukraine vows to keep fighting as Russia forces close in on Kyiv

Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode

Oil terminal, gas pipeline set ablaze; SWIFT preparing to co...

Satellite images show destruction in Ukrainian airbases

Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases

The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing toward ...

Running out of supplies: Students at Kharkiv

Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies

Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...

Cities

View All

Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ukraine war: Amritsar rice exporter in a fix as stock stuck midway

Ensure safe return of students: Research academy to Centre

24x7 control room in Amritsar for those stuck in Ukraine

Several councillors in race for Amritsar Mayor’s coveted post

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes buses parked illegally outside Hall Gate

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC to take a call tomorrow

Rajya Sabha Seat: Chandigarh MC House to take a call tomorrow

Tricity students stranded in Ukraine keep kin posted

10 tricity families spend sleepless nights

Now, 8 services of Chandigarh Housing Board at click of mouse

Chandigarh to digitise land records, maps soon

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Students stuck in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy major sites for Indian students taking refuge

10 Nawanshahr residents stranded in Ukraine: DC

Cyclists pedal from Kerala against female foeticide

Over 53,000 children to get polio drops in Nawanshahr

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Woman among 3 arrested with 4-kg opium

Traffic jam on Chandigarh Road as electricity pole falls due to winds

Form panel to probe issue of 57,862 illegal constructions: MC chief to Principal Secy

After rain, condition of potholed roads turns worse in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Patiala Municipal Corporation to notify bylaws to tackle stray cattle menace in city

Three-day polio vaccination drive begins in Patiala district today

Over 200 alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Punjabi University to float tenders for roadwork

Vehicle-tracking system installed in PRTC buses