Hope to turn Hindi meet into 'Mahakumbh': EAM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday hoped that the World Hindi Conference would transform into a Hindi “Mahakumbh” in the near future.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 12th World Hindi Conference in Fiji, Jaishankar said to achieve the goal of making Hindi a global language, all Hindi lovers must work together in synergy. Over a thousand Hindi scholars and writers from around 30 countries participated in the three-day conference organised by India in collaboration with the Government of Fiji.

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad described the conference as historic for the South-Pacific island nation and said the government led by Fijian PM Sitiveni Rabuka was taking all possible steps to strengthen Hindi in the country.

Jaishankar said he assured Rabuka that India would take steps to further strengthen cultural ties with Fiji.

During the ceremony, more than 900 scholars and Hindi lovers from all over the world had a positive discussion on various important aspects of wide publicity of Hindi. “Such events are also strengthening the expansion of other Indian languages,” tweeted Jaishankar.

The main theme of the conference was “Hindi: From traditional knowledge to artificial intelligence”. Ten other academic sessions were held on diverse sub-themes.

The opening ceremony saw the release of a commemorative postal stamp by the Government of Fiji.