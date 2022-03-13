Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday chaired the meeting of the party’s parliamentary strategy group at her residence and directed floor leaders to coordinate with like-minded parties on issues of national importance.

Speaking after the meeting leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the party discussed the issue of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, the labour reform issue, persisting joblessness and the unkept government promise of legal MSP to farmers.

Kharge said the party will coordinate with other like minded outfits to raise key matters.

The meeting came hours ahead of a crucial working committee meeting called by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the party’s poll debacles in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab and the way forward.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is scheduled to be held at AICC headquarters at 4 pm.

Jairam Ramesh, Anand Sharma, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the second half of the Budget Session begins tomorrow until April 8 and will have 19 sittings.