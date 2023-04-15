House of Lords Member Nicholas Stern lauds PM Modi on climate change action

New Delhi, April 15
Member of UK’s House of Lords, Nicholas Stern on Saturday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the latter’s LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Mission to tackle climate change was what sustainable resilience looked like.
During the World Bank Event ‘Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change’, Lord Nicholas Stern praised PM @narendramodi’s leadership by saying: PM Modi has brought in a whole new story of growth and development. @lordstern1 @moefcc pic.twitter.com/Opelq7qLki— DD India (@DDIndialive) April 15, 2023
Stern was speaking at the World Bank Event, ‘Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change’, today.
“Prime Minister Modi has brought in a whole new story of growth and development. I listened carefully to his speech at COP 26 in Glasgow in November 2021 and what he set out, including LiFE, is what sustainable resilience and inclusive growth looks like,” Stern said.
Stern said the clear model PM Modi detailed gives you cities where you can move and breathe; gives you a fruitful ecosystem; uses energy resources much more efficiently.
“So having that picture, from destructive and dirty models of the past and building something new and much more attractive, is absolutely fundamental for everybody to work together. This model means doing things very differently and is a much better way of growth and development,” Stern said.
He said India is out in front of them (the new model).
“The clarity and commitment of Prime Minister Modi is critical, it is absolutely embodied in G20 leadership as well,” Stern added.
