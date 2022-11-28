Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell sparks row

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Another video of Satyendar Jain, the jailed Delhi Government minister, has surfaced in which it is seen that the housekeeping staff is providing him with all services, and he is also seen freely interacting with others in the jail.

This video has sparked another controversy as to why an undertrial was being provided “luxurious” facilities inside the jail.

Sources said the purported footage that emerged on Sunday morning was dated September 13, 15 and October 1. The visuals show men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging Jain’s bed. In the visuals dated September 12, Jain was seen interacting with other persons inside his jail cell.

This was the fourth set of video footage with regard to Jain’s prison cell.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of making Jain’s “fabricated” videos and termed the saffron party a “video-making company”.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged the videos and information about the jailed minister were being leaked by AAP leaders close to Kejriwal.

Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson, told the media a series of videos showing Jain enjoying “VIP facilities” in Tihar Jail was not a matter of social media memes or newspaper cartoons but a matter of morality. He also accused Kejriwal of telling “blatant lies” on the matter.

He also claimed 10 persons had been assigned to keep Jain’s cell clean.