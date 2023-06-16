 Houses set ablaze in Manipur; tribal group moves SC over govts’ ‘communal agenda’ : The Tribune India

Houses set ablaze in Manipur; tribal group moves SC over govts’ ‘communal agenda’

Security forces fire teargas shells at mob | Internet suspended till June 20

Houses set ablaze in an area in violence-hit Manipur. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

At least two houses were set on fire by a mob in Imphal on Thursday, a day after an attack in the Khamenlok area bordering Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur left nine dead and 10 others injured, officials said.

Security forces, in an attempt to quell the mob, were had to use force and fired tear gas shells at the mob at New Checkon in Imphal, they said.

Situation distressing

The situation in Manipur is deeply distressing, and it is deeply disheartening to see that the Central Government is not taking immediate measures to ensure the safety of the people of Manipur and the restoration of peace. —Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader

This happened as the Army and Assam Rifles intensified their area domination operations in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence in the strife-torn state of Manipur. The state government has extended the suspension of Internet services for the ninth time till June 20.

Amid escalation in ethnic violence, an NGO has moved the Supreme Court (SC), accusing the Centre and the state Chief Minister of pursuing a communal agenda aimed at the “ethnic cleansing” of Kukis.

In an interlocutory application, the Manipur Tribal Forum urged the top court not to rely on “empty assurances” given by the Centre and sought directions for protection of the minority Kuki tribe by the Army.

“The reason why this court should not rely on the empty assurances given by the Centre and the CM is because both have embarked jointly on a communal agenda for the ethnic cleansing of the Kukis,” the NGO submitted.

Despite assurances, 81 more persons belonging to the tribe have been killed and 31,410 displaced since the top court last heard the matter on May 17, the NGO submitted.

The security forces have redoubled their efforts in the wake of an attack on a Kuki village in the Khamenlok area in the early hours of Wednesday, where nine persons died and 10 others were injured in a gunfight which ensued between the miscreants who attacked the village and villagers.

Later on Wednesday evening, miscreants set on fire the official quarters of state minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood.

15 organisations seek UN’s help

Imphal: Fifteen Manipur-based organisations of various communities have submitted a memorandum to the UN and various international agencies seeking their help in ending the crisis. In a joint memorandum, they called for urgent attention on the issue of hunger, poverty, militarisation, partisan role of the central security forces, and violation of the ground rules of tripartite Suspension of Operation agreement by Kuki militants. ians

