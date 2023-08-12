 How many cases will BJP file? asks Kamal Nath on Narottam Mishra’s remark about taking action against Priyanka Gandhi's tweet : The Tribune India

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.



ANI

Bhopal, August 12

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over state Home Minister Narottam Mishra's remark about taking action against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s recent tweet related to accusing the state government of corruption.

Nath said, “There are thousands of issues, how many cases will BJP file? Now when corruption is being exposed in the whole state, then what solution is left with them (BJP)?”

Priyanka Gandhi shared a snap of a newspaper cutting on Twitter on Friday evening and wrote, “In Madhya Pradesh, the contractors' union has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, complaining that the payment is received only after paying 50 per cent commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40 per cent commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption.”

“The people of Karnataka ousted the government of 40 per cent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50 per cent commission from the power,” she wrote.

Reacting to the tweet, home minister Mishra said, “This shows the mindset of Congress, they are doing politics of deceit in the state, and this proves that the party is agenda-less in future. Already people do not have faith in the party, and now because of your (Priyanka Gandhi) deceitful tweet, they have further lost faith in it.” Mishra said that he would like to challenge congressmen to provide the proof about the allegation made in the tweet otherwise he had all options open to take action into the matter.

Meanwhile, Nath also said, “Whether the letter is fake or true, one can ask the public here, they will tell not only about one but about around 200 such letters.” The Congress leader also jibed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state for laying the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas in Sagar district.

“Today the BJP started remembering everything. They started remembering Sant Ravidas and others. They think that they will be able to divert the attention of the public and will succeed in misleading the people. But voters of Madhya Pradesh have decided to bid adieu to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Nath added.

