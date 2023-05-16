 ‘How to tie noose?’: Delhi Metro employee browsed internet after killing wife, daughter : The Tribune India

‘How to tie noose?’: Delhi Metro employee browsed internet after killing wife, daughter

Sushil Kumar on Tuesday afternoon was found hanging from ceiling of a room, his wife and daughter found dead with their throat slit

‘How to tie noose?’: Delhi Metro employee browsed internet after killing wife, daughter

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The DMRC employee who allegedly killed his wife and daughter in east Delhi’s Jyoti Colony area on Tuesday had searched on the internet ‘how to tie a noose?’ before hanging himself, police said.

According to police, the desktop in Sushil Kumar’s (43) room, where the bodies of the DMRC employee and his wife were found, was on when they reached the spot. Kumar had apparently browsed the internet before committing suicide.

Kumar on Tuesday afternoon was found hanging from the ceiling of a room on the second floor of a building, his wife Anuradha (43) was found dead on the floor in the same room with her throat cut open, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Police found the couple’s 13-year-old son in an injured condition, lying beside the dead body of his six-year-old sister, he said.

Both the children had their throats slit, police said.

Kumar, the youngest among three brothers and a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Banaras, lived on the second floor of the building with his family. His eldest brother who died during Covid-19 lived with his family on the ground floor while the other brother, Sunil, lives on the first floor.

When police knocked on the doors of their house, Kumar’s niece Monika said she initially thought that it was a mistake.

“I woke up around 11 am and was cleaning my house when police knocked on our door and told me that they received a call about the incident. I told them that we heard no noise and it could be a prank call. However, when they went upstairs and broke open the gate, they found the four in different rooms,” she said.

“My cousin was alive at that time and he was immediately taken to the hospital. My uncle (Kumar) called me two days ago and asked Rs 60 through UPI for some work,” she said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Kumar was going through a financial crisis. It is suspected that he took this decision over this issue, police said.

The documents received on the spot showed that Kumar had mortgaged jewellery, taken loans and was under a financial burden. His phone has been sent for examination and further facts will be revealed after his account and forensic analysis, they said.

Kusum Rani, Anuradha’s elder sister, said she never heard that her sister and family were under financial debt.

“My daughter received a call that something has happened to Anuradha and her family. She was informed that they might have committed suicide. My daughter, who is currently inconsolable, was very close to her and they used to talk to each other daily via video call. I spoke to Anuradha around three to four days ago,” Rani said.

The couple had a love marriage around 12 to 13 years ago. They met with each other while doing their diploma, Rani said.

“There was no domestic issue between the couple and never heard that they were in debt. If they had any kind of situation like that then she could have asked me or our retired father for help,” she said.

A kitchen knife used by Kumar in the incident was recovered from the room where the couple’s dead bodies were found, police said.

Kumar worked as a maintenance supervisor in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at East Vinod Nagar depot, police said.

Sudhir, Kumar’s colleague who last spoke to him, told PTI that he called him around 11.15 am.

“When he did not reach the office in the morning, I called him around 11.15 am. He picked up the phone and started crying. I asked him what happened and he said that ‘I killed everyone’ and immediately disconnected the call,” Sudhir said.

“I called him back, but he did not answer. I even sent him a text mentioning that please call the police. Later, I called the police and informed them about the incident. I also gave them Sushil’s address. From the past week, he was not so regular which was unusual,” he said.

The doctor has informed that Kumar’s 13-year-old son who is undergoing treatment at the hospital has a chance of survival, police said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Whisper of ‘Brahmin conspiracy’ proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka

2
Punjab

SAD questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s presence in Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

3
Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

5
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

6
Punjab

Two days after Jalandhar bypoll win, AAP doles out power shocker in Punjab

7
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

8
Punjab

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

9
Patiala

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

10
Haryana

ACB seeks prosecution sanction against former Chief Administrator of HSVP

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Race for Karnataka CM post: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Congress chief Kharge

Race for Karnataka CM post: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar meet Congress chief Kharge

Newly elected MLAs in Karnataka have already passed a one-li...

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre’s ‘failure’ to release rural development fund of Rs 4000 crore

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

‘Cyclone Mocha may not have an impact on the monsoon, as it’...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Faridkot Congress MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon in disproportionate assets

Ex-MLA to be produced in court on Wednesday, his two aides a...

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Amritsar Heritage Street blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by Chandigarh MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Chandigarh: Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Police urge people to help identifying man seen masturbating on Delhi Metro

Police urge people to help identifying man seen masturbating on Delhi Metro

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

RTE Act: HC asks Delhi government, CBSE, NHRC to respond to plea seeking common syllabus, curriculum across India

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP's bypoll victory makes Opposition jittery about MC poll

BJP, Congress jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Punjab Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Jalandhar: Akashvani completes 75 years today

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Giaspura gas leak: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar