 Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment : The Tribune India

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Court directs the husband to make bags of Rs 1,000 each and give them to the wife

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Photo for representation only.



IANS

Jaipur, June 20

A man reached a court with coins worth Rs 55,000 to pay maintenance to his wife.

Everyone present in the court was shocked to see the coins. When this was opposed by the wife, the husband said it is legal currency and should be accepted.

On this, the court ordered the husband to get the coins counted on the next date.

It directed the husband to make bags of Rs 1,000 each and give them to the wife. The court has given June 26 as the next date in the matter.

Husband Dashrath Kumawat's lawyer, Raman Gupta, meanwhile, said, "This whole matter is related to family dispute. Dashrath was married to Seema about 10 years ago. The dispute started between the two after three to four years of marriage. After this, the husband filed an application for divorce in the court. During the hearing of the case, the family court directed the husband to pay Rs 5,000 as maintenance to the wife every month.

The husband had not been giving this amount to the wife for the oast 11 months. The court issued recovery warrant against the husband. The notice was then converted into an arrest warrant on non-payment of the amount.

Eventually, the man was arrested and produced in the court. However, after paying the amount, the court released the husband on bail.

The case is going on in Family Court 1 in Jaipur. Due to the holidays in the court, this time the case was heard in Link Court ADJ-8 Jaipur Mahanagar I. The police arrested the husband on June 17 and produced him in the court. On the same day, the relatives reached the court with coins of one and two rupees in seven bags. The weight of these bags was around 280 kg.

On this, Seema's advocate, Ramprakash said, "It is not humane. The husband has not been paying the wife the maintenance for 11 months. Now, he has brought coins worth Rs 55,000 to harass his wife. It will take 10 days to count them.

On this, the court directed the husband to get the coins counted in the court itself and make bags of coins worth Rs 1,000 each.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Gadkari to open 11 flyovers from Delhi to Panipat on June 20

2
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while dancing at Karan Deol's reception party

3
Delhi

Gurugram: Woman dies by suicide by jumping from fourth floor of Ambience Mall

4
Punjab

Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor's post in state universities

5
Punjab

Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor of Punjab's universities likely

6
Nation

Youth asks group to leave Ganga Ghat in Haridwar for being non-Hindu; police begins probe

7
Trending

Watch: Noida restaurant staffers, customers come to blows over Rs 970 service charge; 5 arrested

8
Haryana

No corporate keen on having liquor licence in Gurugram

9
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod for creation of 320 additional posts of assistant professors in 16 new government colleges

10
Business

IndiGo places firm order for 500 A320 family planes with Airbus

Don't Miss

View All
Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

Top News

Punjab CM presents Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill

Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed to remove governor as chancellor of state universities tabled in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says if they cannot appoint V-C...

Punjab Vidhan Sabha brings resolution against non-release of rural development fee by Centre; Congress MLAs stage a walkout

Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution against Centre for non...

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

Says attending the event has given him energy and strength

It will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi says as he leaves for US

PM Modi leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'

Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...


Cities

View All

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Strong winds, rain lash city

Strong winds, rain lash Chandigarh

51 of 170 banned travel firms on MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney's list from Mohali

28 immigration agents 'active' in Chandigarh, police to run background check on them

Chandigarh halts registration of diesel buses till Sept

Mohali secures ODF Plus status

Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi cabinet meeting with L-G over spurt in crimes

Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi cabinet meeting with L-G over spurt in crimes

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

2 held for student’s murder

Ex-IRS officer Preeta Harit joins BJP

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Farmers protest at MLA’s house

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Farmers stage protest over MSP