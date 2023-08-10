Hugging without sexual intent not an offence: Outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

PTI

New Delhi, August 9

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused in a case of sexual harassment of women wrestlers, on Wednesday told a Delhi court that hugging or touching a woman without a sexual intent is not an offence.

Singh made the submissions before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal through his lawyer. Advocate Rajiv Mohan, appearing for Singh, told the court: “Wrestling is such an event, mostly coaches are men. Women coaches are rare. If a coach, out of joy, after an achievement, is hugging a player, it can’t fall under the category of offence.”

He also told the court that the allegations were time barred. “If you (complainants) are moving freely and for five years you did not come forward and then saying that you were under threat is not a valid explanation,” he said.

