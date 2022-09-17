Humbled by affection on birthday: PM Modi

New Delhi, September 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he was humbled by the affection he received on his birthday and asserted that when people work collectively, India will fulfil its goal of sustainable and inclusive development.
“I spent the day attending programmes that cover our economy, society and the environment. I truly believe that when we collectively work on these spheres, we will fulfil our goal of sustainable and inclusive development. May we keep working harder and harder in the times to come,” he said in tweets.
Thanking all those who wished him on his 72nd birthday, the prime minister said their wishes give him strength to work even harder.
“I laud all those people who have devoted this day to various community service initiatives. Their resolve is commendable,” he said.
Modi separately thanked foreign leaders who wished him on Twitter besides President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar among others.
Modi turned 72 on Saturday and marked his birthday by addressing four events covering fields as diverse as wildlife and the launch of logistics policy, as greetings poured in from leaders and other prominent personalities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy, aims to cut transport cost
Government is using technology to strengthen logistics secto...
PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation
We will also have to give them some time to adjust, make Kun...
Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used
Rival groups are involved in a legal fight over the manageme...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pakistan-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty
Constable Sarbjit Sangha speaks in an interview to a Punjabi...