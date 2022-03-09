Hungary offers slots for Indian students evacuated from Ukraine

New Delhi, March 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, on Wednesday during which the latter said that the Indian students evacuated from Ukraine could continue their studies in Hungary if they wished.
PM Modi expressed his appreciation for this generous offer.
The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.
The Prime Minister conveyed his warm thanks for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6,000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday
Various exit polls have predicted that AAP will form the nex...
Upper age limit removed for NEET-UG
National Medical Commission makes the announcement through a...
Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty
EC directions came a day after Samajwadi Party alleged that ...
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant
IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...
Peace on border essential, Foreign Secretary says ahead of India-China talks
India will be resolute in maintaining peace and tranquility ...