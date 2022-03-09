Hungary offers slots for Indian students evacuated from Ukraine

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone with Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, on Wednesday during which the latter said that the Indian students evacuated from Ukraine could continue their studies in Hungary if they wished.

PM Modi expressed his appreciation for this generous offer.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm thanks for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6,000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border.