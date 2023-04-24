 Hurt speech: SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore : The Tribune India

Hurt speech: SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore

Extended Faruqui’s interim protection for three weeks with regard to production warrant in Delhi

Hurt speech: SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui to Indore

Munawar Faruqui. A video grab



PTI

New Delhi, April 24

The Supreme Court on Monday transferred all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui, lodged against him for allegedly making remarks on Hindu deities during a show and hurting religious sentiments, to Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sanjay Karol also extended Faruqui’s interim protection for three weeks with regard to the production warrant in Delhi.

The top court clarified that it has not commented on the merits of the plea for quashing and if any plea is filed, it shall be considered as per law on its merits.

The apex court had on February 5, 2021, released Faruqui on an interim bail, staying the Madhya Pradesh High Court order under which he was refused release.

Denying him bail, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had then noted that promoting harmony is one of the constitutional duties.

According to the FIR, the comedy show, where the remarks now under scrutiny were made, was held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1, 2021.

Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, had filed a complaint against Faruqui and others.

Gaud in his complaint said that he and some of his associates had gone to watch a show where jokes were made about Hindu gods and goddesses and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and he forced the organisers to stop the event.

Faruqui and others were arrested for the alleged offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 295-A which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class.

They were also accused of holding the show amid COVID-19 pandemic without permission and were booked under other relevant provisions of the IPC.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

2
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

3
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

4
Punjab

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal's arrest

5
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

6
Punjab

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

7
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

8
Punjab

UK’s silence aided Amritpal Singh’s arrest

9
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

10
Punjab

Feel relieved on seeing Amritpal Singh, will fight legal battle: Family

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

‘All parties welcome to join our protest’: Top wrestlers demand action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

‘All parties welcome to join our protest’: Top wrestlers demand action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

In January, Sports Ministry had formed a five-member committ...

Indian Olympic Association to run day-to-day affairs of wrestling body till new body elections are held

Indian Olympic Association to run day-to-day affairs of wrestling body till new body elections are held

The WFI has already announced that they will hold elections ...

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

Judges have no business to give TV interviews: Supreme Court

Judges have no business to give TV interviews: Supreme Court

Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud takes strong exception to TV...


Cities

View All

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Amritsar MC to link house UID No. with civic amenities bill

Slow lifting of wheat leads to space crunch in mandis

Bumper crop pushes veggie prices down

Two held with heroin, stolen car

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

BJP begins ‘Maha Sampark’ campaign

‘Elect first woman MP from Jalandhar’

Amritpal case: Wasn't a surrendern, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Pensioners, employees to hold marches against unkept promise

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Lack of proper public transport system adds to residents’ woes

Residents protest MC’s failure to remove waste from roadside

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab