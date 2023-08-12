Husband held for killing Nagpur-based woman BJP leader, throwing her body into river

PTI

Jabalpur, August 12

A resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, who has been arrested on the charge of killing a Nagpur-based woman BJP member, has told the police that the victim was his wife and he murdered her over monetary and personal issues, an official here said on Saturday.

Amit Sahu alias Pappu (37) told the investigators that he killed Sana Khan by hitting her with a stick in his house and later dumped the body into a river, he said.

Sahu was arrested from Jabalpur's Gorabazar area on Friday on the charge of killing Sana, a resident of Nagpur.

“The accused said he killed his wife by hitting her with a stick in his house and later threw her body into the Hiran river from a bridge near Meregaon village under Belkheda police station limits,” Additional Superintendent of Police Kamal Maurya said.

A search operation is currently on to find the victim's body from the river and its nearby areas, he said.

The accused also revealed the name of his accomplice who was present with him during the offence and a search for that man is going on, he said. The accused runs a dhaba, he said.

“The police in Nagpur had registered a case on August 1 and its team visited Jabalpur on August 4 in search of the woman after the probe revealed that as per her last location, she was at a house in Jabalpur,” the official said.

The Jabalpur and Nagpur police jointly carried out a search at the house and further action was taken accordingly, he said. The Nagpur police earlier said 34-year-old Khan was the BJP's minority cell functionary in the eastern Maharashtra city.

Khan's mother Mehrunisa, a resident of Awasthi Nagar in Nagpur, lodged a complaint when her daughter went missing after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1 to meet Sahu, the police said.

According to the FIR, Khan left from Nagpur in a private bus and contacted her mother the next day on reaching Jabalpur. Later she went missing.

#BJP #Madhya Pradesh