 Husband of Indian woman Anju who crossed border to marry Pakistan friend, files FIR against couple : The Tribune India

  • Nation
Husband of Indian woman Anju who crossed border to marry Pakistan friend, files FIR against couple

Says they are not divorced yet and hence cannot marry the man from across border

Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled legally to Pakistan, during a sightseeing trip with her Facebook friend Nasrullah, in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan. PTI File



PTI

Jaipur, August 6

The husband of Indian woman Anju, who travelled legally to a remote Pakistan village to meet her Facebook friend but married him later, has filed an FIR against the couple in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

The case was registered at the Phoolbagh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 366 (inducing women for marriage), 494 (second marriage without divorce), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal Intimidation), besides provisions of the IT Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Sujit Shankar said.

Arvind Kumar, Anju's husband in India, said they are not divorced yet and hence cannot marry the man from across the border. The couple has two children.

Senior police officers in Pakistan's Upper Dir district had told PTI that Anju got married to her friend Nasrullah at a court there and a proper Nikah was performed after the woman converted to Islam.

Kumar has urged the Indian government to investigate Anju's passport and visa to check if she used fake documents and signatures to travel to Pakistan.

Anju (34) was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Nasrulla (29) became friends on Facebook in 2019.

#Facebook #Pakistan #Rajasthan

