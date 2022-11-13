Hyderabad law student 'beaten' up by hostel mates, case filed after video goes viral

ANI
Ranga Reddy (Telangana), November 13
Several students of a business school allegedly thrashed a student at a hostel and harassed him physically and sexually.
According to Telangana Police, the incident took place at ICFAI Business School at Dhonthanpally village here. The victim is a student in the first semester of law undergraduate programme.
Telangana Police said the victim has filed a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually harassed by 15-20 individuals in his hostel room on campus.
"On November 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student at the campus hostel for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed," a police officer said.
An FIR was registered under Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, attempt-to-muder, criminal intimidation and other relevant sections at Shankarpally police station.
An investigation is under way, said police.
