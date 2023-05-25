 Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap : The Tribune India

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

Preserved the legs and hands of victim in the refrigerator while the rest of the body was stuffed inside a suitcase

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Hyderabad, May 25

In a brutal murder that shockingly resembled the bone chilling Shraddha Walkar case, the Hyderabad Police have nabbed a 48-year-old male stock trader for allegedly murdering his lady tenant. The accused is said to have later chopped the victim's body parts and dumped her severed head at a garbage dump near the banks of Musi river in the city on May 17.

Police said the arrest of B Chandra Mohan on Wednesday has helped them piece together some gory details of the murder. Primarily, he murdered his tenant Y Anuradha Reddy, aged 55, on May 12 and allegedly undertook a series of shocking acts to wipe out evidence of the murder.

After stabbing the woman to death, the accused is said to have chopped Reddy's body parts into six pieces using stone cutting machines.

The man preserved the legs and hands of Reddy in the victim's refrigerator while the rest of the body was stuffed inside a suitcase in the house she was living in.

Mohan carried the decapitated head in a black polythene bag and flung it into a garbage dump near the river on May 15, police said, adding that he then planned to dispose of one body part at a time.

Anuradha Reddy, was a tenant living in the ground floor portion in the house owned by Chandra Mohan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Zone) Ch Rupesh said.

Some workers of the local civic body noticed the decapitated head of the woman on May 17 and alerted the police, who then arrived at the spot.

Police formed eight teams to investigate the case and a detailed analysis of CCTV footage in the area helped crack the case and nab the accused, the DCP said.

"As part of the investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage on the route where the severed head was found for almost a week. Some suspects were picked up and after verifying, the police zeroed in on the accused and after his interrogation it was revealed that he killed the woman," Rupesh said.

On the motive behind the murder, the official said there was a dispute over a financial transaction between them and Mohan owed her Rs 7 lakhs.

"The accused was in a relationship with the deceased woman for the past several years. She was a tenant and stayed in the ground portion in his house. The deceased used to lend money to known persons on interest basis. In 2018, the accused took nearly Rs 7 lakhs from her but did not return the amount in spite of repeated requests by the deceased,” the DCP said.

The woman was pressurising Mohan for the money, due to which he felt disgusted and hatched a plan to eliminate her, police said.

On May 12, Mohan picked up quarrel with the woman on the issue of paying her amount and allegedly attacked her with a knife and inflicted stab injuries over her chest and stomach resulting in her spot death, police said adding that Mohan then searched online on how to dispose of the body.

He decapitated the victim's head and kept it in a polythene bag and separated the legs, hands from the body by cutting them with stone cutting machines.

Subsequently, the accused brought phenyl, incense sticks, perfume spray bottles and regularly applied them over the body parts of deceased to ensure the stench does not spread in the house and in the area, police said.

Mohan took the cellphone that belonged to Reddy and was sending messages to her close contacts in order to make them believe that she is alive and staying somewhere, police added.

In an earlier case, Aftab Amin Poonawala, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was arrested in November 2022, about six months after allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. He had chopped her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli.

Poonawala later disposed of the body parts over several weeks in various places in and around Delhi, police had said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
Punjab

Chintpurni college debarred from fresh MBBS admissions

3
Nation

14 NDA parties deplore Opposition move to boycott Parliament unveiling

4
Punjab

Wrestler Sakshi Malik meets Akal Takht Jathedar to seek support of Sikhs

5
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

6
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi travelling in unknown truck without informing Haryana Police is big violation of security rules: Anil Vij

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative

8
Nation

2 more Oz varsities ban Indian pupils

9
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

10
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Alwar lynching case

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years’ imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

The fifth accused in the case was acquitted due to lack of e...

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

Escalating signs of economic malaise in Europe send the euro...

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

Hyderabad man chops body of lady tenant into 6 pieces, dumps her severed head in garbage heap

Preserved the legs and hands of victim in the refrigerator w...

Income Tax exemption limit for leave encashment upon retirement for salaried employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh

Income Tax exemption limit for leave encashment upon retirement for salaried employees hiked to Rs 25 lakh

So far, the tax exemption on leave encashment for non-govern...

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

MiG-29K fighter makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant; Navy terms it ‘historic milestone’

Built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, INS Vikrant has a...


Cities

View All

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet tops Amritsar district with 99%

PSEB Class XII Results: Arshpreet Kaur tops Amritsar district with 99%

Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

As mercury soars, health experts advise precautions

Wheat procurement to end today

Punjab CM misleading people on Mastuana Sahib medical college: SGPC chief

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs continuation of private aided colleges teachers in Chandigarh beyond 60 years

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs continuation of private aided colleges teachers in Chandigarh beyond 60 years

Prepare action taken report over parking scam: Chandigarh Administration to MC

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha: Protesters in Mohali armed with swords, can’t remove barriers, HC told

Chandigarh civic body to map shamlat land through differential GPS

Mercury drops 7 notches in Chandigarh in a day

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Delhi Excise Policy: ED raids premises of AAP MP’s associates

Three dupe woman of Rs 7.8 lakh on pretext of crypto investment, held

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

99, including 60 women, detained in spa centre raids in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Girls all the way: Ekta tops Jalandhar dist with 98.4%

Jalandhar: Man’s hand chopped off, eyes hurt in brutal attack

Latifpura oustees get 15 more days to submit applications

Hoshiarpur: Avantika first in vocational trade

4 arrested with 37-gm heroin in rural areas

Navpreet tops dist, 3rd in state

Navpreet Kaur tops Ludhiana district, 3rd in Punjab in PSEB Class XII Results

Man hacked to death by friend at sweetmeat shop

Encroachments removed by MC on Lodhi Club road

12-yr-old raped, man arrested

Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Fire breaks out at examination branch of Patiala’s Punjabi University

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

Rain brings down temperature in Patiala, Met predicts 2-day wet spell

Talk on ‘quality in legal research’

Attack on scribe: Case registered

Three travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 1.2 crore