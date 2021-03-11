Hyderabad man killed over interfaith marriage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Hyderabad, May 5

A chilling video of a young man being beaten to death over an interfaith marriage in Hyderabad went viral across social media on Thursday, triggering a massive backlash.

The man is seen lying in a pool of blood along a busy city road, with his burqa-clad wife attempting to ward off the attackers but in vain.

The murder that took place last night provoked tension in the area as the victim was identified as B Nagaraju (25). He reportedly married a Muslim woman against the wishes of her family.

Preliminary details suggest the couple were riding a bike when they were accosted by two persons, who later attacked Nagaraju with iron rods.

Throughout the video, the woman, identified as Sultana, is slogging to protect her husband, lying motionless on the road.

The couple married in the Arya Samaj tradition on January 31 and had known each other since schooldays.

“We filed a police complaint regarding the woman’s family issuing life threats to Nagaraju. Due to police apathy, I have lost my brother today. He was the sole breadwinner of the family,” Nagaraju’s sister Ramadevi said.

The incident provoked tensions in the Saroornagar sector of Hyderabad today, with local BJP leaders demanding action and the VHP questioning the “brazenness of the gruesome attack”. Local cop Sreedhar Reddy confirmed the killing by two persons and said Nagaraju was attacked with iron rods and killed on the spot.