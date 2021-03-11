Hyderabad man kills wife, hides body parts in water drum

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, June 6

Days after a dismembered body was found in a suitcase, the police recovered the body of another woman cut into two and hidden in a water drum. The murder came to light after neighbours reported a foul odour from the victim’s house in Rahmath Nagar of the city. The absconding husband allegedly killed his wife after an argument on Friday night.

Identified as Saroja, the woman had a love marriage and lived with her husband Anil in Hyderabad after moving from the Mahabubnagar district.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that the two were having a troubled marriage that was reconciled by the intervention of family elders.

The couple reportedly had an argument, after which Anil bludgeoned Saroj to death. He then cut her body into two pieces and stuffed them in a small water drum before fleeing the spot and locking the door from outside, an investigation has suggested.

Some neighbours informed the woman’s family about the foul odour, and the family then tried to get in touch with the woman. But since both their mobile phones were switched off, they reached the couple’s house only to find the body in a water drum and the husband missing.

The Jubilee Hills Police have booked a case of murder and have sounded a red alert to trace Anil, who is the prime suspect in the murder.