Hyderabad Metro's 3rd phase underway

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The Hyderabad Metro Rail project, which is in its third phase now, has reported on an average a daily user base of three lakh passengers.

Part of the ambitious Greater Hyderabad plan, the metro work is coming up quickly. A Telangana government spokesperson said two phases of the metro project were complete and the third was underway.

As part of the Greater Hyderabad plan, the state government has completed 27 construction projects at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore — comprising 15 flyovers.

“The Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge constructed to ease the traffic jams has become a tourist destination in the city and 530 km of five main roads have been re-carpeted. In this financial year, 30 flyovers and 18 foot over bridges are planned,” the state government spokesperson said.

Another major project involves the construction of 39 link roads to boost infrastructure in Greater Hyderabad.

State officials said an Intake Well at Sunkesula was coming up at a cost of Rs 1,450 crore to meet the drinking water needs of the area. Water for the well will be drawn from Krishna River.

“The state has also developed urban forest in 1.66 lakh acre around Hyderabad with climate change challenges in mind,” said a Telangana government spokesperson.