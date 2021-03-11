Hyderabad minor gangraped in car; two detained

Hyderabad, June 3
A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by five teenagers in a car in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area on last Saturday. The shocking incident came to light on Friday. The police have detained two suspects and are questioning them.
Class 11 and 12 students belonging to politically influential families are allegedly involved in the incident. Son of a legislator is also believed to be part of the group.
However, the police said he may not have been involved in the crime as he reportedly got off the car and ran away before the gangrape.
The minor girl had gone to a pub along with a friend. As her friend had left early, she befriended a boy during the party. He, along with his friends, promised to drop her home. They stopped at a pastry shop en route and later parked the Mercedes car in Jubilee Hills, where five boys sexually assaulted her while others stood guard outside the car.
The incident came to light when the girl’s father noticed injuries on her neck and enquired about it. She told him some boys attacked her after a party at a pub. The police on Wednesday registered a case under Section 354 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. — IANS
