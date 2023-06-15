Hyderabad woman murdered in UK, flat-mate arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 14

A 27-year-old Indian woman from Hyderabad was stabbed to death on Tuesday allegedly by her Brazilian flat mate in the UK.

The victim has been identified as Kontham Tejasvini, who was staying at a flat in Neeld Crescent in London’s Wembley.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Tejasvini’s murder, and injuries to another girl, 28, who shared the flat.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed,” the police said about Tejasvini. The injured woman was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening. A post-mortem examination would be scheduled in due course, the police said.