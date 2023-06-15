Hyderabad woman murdered in UK, flat-mate arrested

New Delhi, June 14
A 27-year-old Indian woman from Hyderabad was stabbed to death on Tuesday allegedly by her Brazilian flat mate in the UK.
The victim has been identified as Kontham Tejasvini, who was staying at a flat in Neeld Crescent in London’s Wembley.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of Tejasvini’s murder, and injuries to another girl, 28, who shared the flat.
“Despite the efforts of emergency services, a 27-year-old woman sadly died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed,” the police said about Tejasvini. The injured woman was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening. A post-mortem examination would be scheduled in due course, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...