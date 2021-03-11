'I am being threatened that I will be fired from my job': Cop protests over poor quality of food provided by mess

Firozabad (UP), August 11
A video of a constable bursting into tears and sitting on a dharna over the "poor" quality food provided by the mess at the police lines here has prompted the department to order an inquiry.
In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.
The Constable is seen sobbing on the road with a plate of rotis, dal and rice while a senior official tries to pacify him in a bid to take him back to the police station.
Surrounded by passersby, Manoj Kumar said he complained to his seniors about the food, but no action was taken.
"I am being threatened that I will be fired from my job," he said.
UP Police constable Manoj Kumar posted at Firozabad headquarters telling his agony by crying.— Mr.Haque (@faizulhaque95) August 10, 2022
He says the government makes us work for 12 hours and gives us such filthy and stale food. pic.twitter.com/5cNk7pGBvP
Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise to give Rs 1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.
Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry.
The SSP said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.
The official added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.
