I am not dead, says Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao; calls rumours about his death 'unfortunate'

Hyderabad, March 21
Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao said on Tuesday that social media had killed him, and has appealed to people not to believe rumours of his death.
He released a video to dismiss rumours about him circulating on social media. The 75-year-old said those spreading rumours should not play with the life of anyone.
Rao said people should teach a befitting lesson to those spreading rumours. The actor termed the rumours about his death "unfortunate".
"At a time when I am busy with Ugadi festival tomorrow, the series of phone calls was disturbing. If there was some elderly person in my place, his heart would have stopped beating," he said.
The actor also revealed that after the rumours about his death, 10 policemen came to his house to make security arrangements.
"If they want popularity or money, there are many ways to earn it but spreading such rumours is not proper," he said.
The character actor has acted in more than 700 films. He made his debut in 1978 with 'Pranam Khareedu'.
He had joined the BJP in the 1990s and was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Vijayawada East in 1999. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations
Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...
Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh
In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...
Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4
A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...
Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco
2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...