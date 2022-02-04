I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday spoke on the incident of “attack” in the Lok Sabha and questioned “who are these people who are so radicalised and believe in bullet and not ballot”.

“I don’t need Z-plus security; I need to be free to speak about the poor and backward.

“Please stop this ‘nafrat ki rajneeti’ and make me an 'A' category citizen,” he said

“I need justice, invoke the UAPA against culprits,” he demanded and warned that “radicalisation will harm you.”

On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Home Minister Amit Shah would give a detailed reply on the 'firing' incident on Monday.

