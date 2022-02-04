New Delhi, February 4
Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday spoke on the incident of “attack” in the Lok Sabha and questioned “who are these people who are so radicalised and believe in bullet and not ballot”.
“I don’t need Z-plus security; I need to be free to speak about the poor and backward.
“Please stop this ‘nafrat ki rajneeti’ and make me an 'A' category citizen,” he said
“I need justice, invoke the UAPA against culprits,” he demanded and warned that “radicalisation will harm you.”
On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said Home Minister Amit Shah would give a detailed reply on the 'firing' incident on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7
The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue
NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks
The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
I don’t need Z-plus security, make me ‘A’ category citizen: Asaduddin Owasi in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah to give detailed reply on the 'firing' incident on...
Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri
BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab