From celebrating father's birthday to flying kites in Delhi, Virat Kohli has fond memories of Independence Day

New Delhi, August 15
Former India captain Virat Kohli expressed his emotions on the occasion of Independence Day and revealed why the day is special for him.
Kohli would be preparing for the forthcoming Asia Cup, but he took the time to remind everyone about the significance of Independence Day.
In a short clip shared by Star Sports, Kohli revealed that his father was born on the day; therefore, a lot of emotions are attached to the day.
"Independence Day is the most important day in the history of our country. Especially with the way it's celebrated in India and so much happening around it. For me, it's all the more special because it's my father's birthday. It was all the more special because both occasions were celebrated. I have fond memories of Independence Day," Kohli said on Star Sports.
The former India skipper said it is a special day for the country and he has many great recollections of the day.
Kohli, a native of Delhi, said that flying kites on the day holds a special place in his heart.
I feel proud of what we have achieved as a nation after Independence. Most of the time, on Independence Day, I am playing matches or hoisting the flag. When the national anthem plays, it is a moment of pride," he said.
In Delhi, there is a culture of flying kites on the day; hence, during my growing-up years that used to be special. We used to prepare a lot the night before. Usually on Independence Day, it used to be windy in Delhi, Kohli said in the video.
Kohli took to X to wish the nation on its 77th Independence Day and wrote, "Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."
