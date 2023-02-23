I salute the judiciary, says Congress leader Pawan Khera after being released on interim bail

PTI

New Delhi, February 23

Congress leader Pawan Khera, who was granted interim bail over alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday said he saluted the judiciary and was grateful that the apex court upheld his liberties.

Khera was arrested on Thursday by Assam Police in connection with an FIR over his remarks, a day of high drama that began with him being deplaned from a flight to Raipur and his party leaders protesting on the tarmac.

The Congress leader, who was in the headlines this week for apparently fumbling on the prime minister’s father’s name during a press conference, was released on interim bail till February 28 by a Delhi court later in the evening on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Khera told reporters outside the Dwarka court after being released that the law had come to his rescue and he was grateful the apex court had upheld his liberties.

He was welcomed with garlands by party supporters outside the Dwarka court.

Speaking to media, the Congress’ media department head said he saluted the judiciary of the country which had upheld his freedom of speech.

He said he along with his party was fighting the battle of truth for strengthening the country’s democracy.

Khera said he was not provided the reasons for his arrest or given a copy of the FIR in the matter.

“I have deep faith in judiciary and will not comment on its proceedings,” he said, adding that he had always respected the “majesty of law”.

Khera had referred to the prime minister as “Narendra Gautamdas Modi” while criticising the government over the row involving the business conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani.

Modi’s full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father’s name, a common practice in many parts of the country.

The apparent flub led to strong condemnation from the BJP with its leaders accusing Khera of making fun of the prime minister and his late father.