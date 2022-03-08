I-T conducts raids on individuals close to Shiv Sena

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Mumbai, March 8

The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at the premises of several individuals close to Shiv Sena leaders, sources from the department said on Tuesday.

The raids are currently ongoing, the sources said.

PTI reported an ongoing search on premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal in Bandra. PTI also reported that a leader considered close to Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray was among those who were raided by the Income Tax Department.

Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the Enforcement Directorate, the agency that investigates financial crimes in India, of acting as an "ATM" for the BJP and warned that the Mumbai Police were probing extortion charges against four officers of the agency.

Addressing a news conference here, Raut claimed whenever a company was raided by the Enforcement Directorate, it transferred money to firms belonging to one Jitendra Navlani.

“The ED and some of its officials have become an ATM (automated teller machine) for the BJP,” Raut said, maintaining he has shared details of the same with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

“Mumbai Police are probing extortion and corruption charges against four ED officials. Mumbai Police are capable of that. And mark my words....some ED officials will go to jail,” the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.

Raut, however, did not reveal the names or designations of these ED officials.

—With PTI