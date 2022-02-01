I-T dept recovers Rs 3-crore cash from premises linked to retired IPS officer in Noida

New Delhi, February 1
The Income-tax department has recovered around Rs 3 crore cash after it raided the premises linked to a retired IPS officer in Noida, official sources said on Tuesday.
They said the cash—in currencies of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 200 -- has been found stashed in private lockers created in the premises.
The searches were launched on January 30 after gathering “actionable intelligence” and the action is ongoing, the sources said.
About Rs 3 crore cash has been recovered till now and the department is investigating its ownership and source, they said.
The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, the sources said.
