I think of leaving CM's post, but post not leaving me: Ashok Gehlot

Says will abide by the decision of the party's central leadership

Ashok Gehlot. PTI Photo



PTI

Jaipur, August 8

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he thinks of leaving the CM's post, but “this post is not leaving me”. And it takes “courage” to state this, the Congress leader added.

Gehlot, who has been in a tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot over the top post since the Congress won the assembly polls in 2018, appeared to be projecting himself as his party's CM candidate when elections are held in a few months.

He however made clear that he will abide by the decision of the party's central leadership.

This is the second time in recent days that Gehlot has made the post-not-leaving-me statement. Last week, he made the remark when a woman told him that she wanted to see him continue as the chief minister.

At an event here to mark the foundation of new Rajasthan districts, Gehlot referred to that incident and stressed that when he says something it is after thinking it out.

“It comes to my mind that I should quit the post -- why I should quit is a mystery -- but this post is not leaving me,” he said.

“Whatever decision the high command takes is acceptable to me. It takes courage to say that I want to leave but this position is not allowing me to leave,” he continued.

Gehlot said he has been made the chief minister thrice by Sonia Gandhi, which is not a small thing.

As the elections near, the party high command brokered a truce between Pilot and Gehlot some weeks ago.

But Gehlot, in his address at the Jaipur event, appeared to pitch for another term as CM if the party wins, and recalled his “vision” for the state in 2030.

He said a new, stronger Rajasthan has emerged due to his work and the reforms he has introduced.

"Why am I talking about 2030? I have worked in the fields of education, health, electricity, water and roads, so it is comes to mind why shouldn't I move forward?” he said.

Last September, the party high command had tried to get him to contest the organisational elections for the Congress president's post.

The high command called a meeting of Congress Legislature Party in Jaipur, amid speculation that it would be a step towards replacing Gehlot with Pilot as the Congress-run state's chief minister.

But many Rajasthan Congress MLAs held a parallel meeting that day, indicating that they wanted Gehlot to remain the CM.

Later, Pilot tried to corner Gehlot on the issues of recruitment exam paper leaks and corruption. But the central leadership intervened, managing to extract a show of unity from the two leaders.

